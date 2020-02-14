Mary Ellen Katafaisz 65 of Windsor Ct passed away at home with her 3 best friends beside her on Sunday February 9th. Mel was born on August 2, 1954. Hi. I'm Wally Krupa. Mel is the love of my life. I and many others will miss her dearly. Mel was preceded by her father Albert and her favorite brother Gary and Mother Janice. Mel got lung cancer in 2012. We were positive and Mel was strong & she beat the cancer. 7 years later she got lung cancer again. The tumor pushed against her esophagus making it hard to swallow anything. Mel lost alot of weight. She got very weak. Mel tried her best to beat it again, but lost. She fought for 5 months. Mel was a beautiful person spreading cheer with her happy smile and spirit. Mel loved all animals. She loved canoeing in the Farmington river, and camping on Mel's island in the CT river. Before the first bout of cancer 8 years ago when she lost 25 % of her lung capacity, we went dancing, hiking, camping, concerts & loved watching Nascar racing. We loved to play setback. She loved everybody & had fun Monday nights at the Polish club in Windsor Locks. She also played there on Wednesday nights. Thursday nights we played at the VFW in Windsor. We had a good group of friends there, like a big family. Tuesday nights she went bowling with the bowling buddies, the Suffield parks & recreation dept. with the help of Donna. Mary Ellen loved all the kids & people that bowled and helped out. I could go on and on and on about how Mel lit up the room when she walked in. I will miss her forever. Me and our cat Nascar both have broken hearts. She is survived by her son Alex & his girlfriend Sarah, brothers Mike & Al Sommerman, sister in law Josie, Aunt Donna & favorite uncle Jay Hyland, Aunt Vera Averill, Nephews Adam, Devon, Dustin. Nieces Francis & Mary Beth, great nephew Justin, great nieces Aimee & Ashleigh. Auntie Mel loved her favorite nephew Andre Gagner. The last thing she talked about was how she wanted to be there for him. She cried a little and closed her eyes on Sunday morning and died 13 hours later. Mary & I want to thank the AMR ambulance and the driver for waiting 2 and a half hours at our house for the oxygen to arrive on Feb 6th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to the Ct cat connection. 40 Steven Mill Rd., Windsor CT 06095. There will be no services per Mary's request.