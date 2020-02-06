Mary Elaine (Covey) Ryan, 73, of Wethersfield, loving wife of the late Thomas Ryan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (January 29th, 2020) at the Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center. Born on May 10, 1946 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late James Covey and the late Phyllis (DelMonte) Covey. Mary worked for the Labor Department for many years, then later in her career worked for the Rare Reminder. In her spare time, she enjoyed her friends at the Junior Woman's Club in Wethersfield. Mary is survived by her loving sister, Loretta Ramsay of Newington, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mary is predeceased by her brother, James Covey and her aunt, Bernie DelMonte. Friends and family may call on Saturday (February 15th) from 11-11:45 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Services will conclude with a prayer service. Burial will be private. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield 06109 8605636117 Website