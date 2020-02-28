Marvin Edward Jones, 90, of Windsor, beloved husband for 63 years of Joan Kay (Howard) Jones, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in West Hartford. Born in Hartford on May 29, 1929, son of the late Charles and Thelma (Lee) Jones, he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1948. Marvin served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Tech Sergeant in 1953. He returned to Hartford and joined the Hartford Police Department as a police officer. After serving on the force for 12 years, Marvin decided to follow his passion of helping others, especially the youth, and enrolled at Butler County Community College in Kansas at the age of 38. After completing his Associates Degree, he continued his education at Emporia State University where he completed his Bachelor's in Education in 1972. Marvin would later go on to complete his Masters Degree in Education at Central Connecticut State University in 1984. Marvin taught history and civics at Weaver High School until his retirement in 1991. Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his passing, a son, Kyle Evan Jones of Emporia, KS; two daughters, Terrie Brooke (Jones) Thomas of Vernon and Cindy Lynn Jones of Hartford; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Arlette Davis and Greg C. Davis (nephew) of Bloomfield and Thelma Davis of Winter Garden, FL; six great-grandchildren; three nephews; a niece; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by a son, Marvin Keith Jones; a grandson, Jetson K. Jones; a brother, Earl N. Jones; and three nephews. His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2-5 p.m., with a wake service at 4 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 11 a.m., at St. Monica's Episcopal Church, 3575 Main St., Hartford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Southern Connecticut, 545 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, Connecticut 06511, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901, or to St. Monica's Episcopal Church, Attn: Horace Davidson Scholarship Fund, 3575 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor 06095 860-688-2200 Website