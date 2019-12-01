Mark R. Bottomley, 76, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Susan (Crisulias) Bottomley, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Russell F. and Arline E. (Richardson) Bottomley. Mark was a dispatcher for the City of Hartford for 35 years. He enjoyed working in his yard and when he was younger his pride and joy was gardening. Besides his wife, Mark is survived by his two daughters Arline M. Bottomley of Newport, RI, and Jennifer L. Bottomley of Hartford, his three grandchildren Alexis, Charlotte and Mckenzie. He also leaves behind his sister Barbara E. Bottomley of Wethersfield, two nieces and many cousins. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on, Wednesday, December 4, at Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church St, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call from 8:30-10:30 AM on Wednesday at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, prior to the service. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield 06109 (860) 956-1149 Website