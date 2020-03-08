Marizabel (Mari) Lebron, 39, passed away on Friday, February 28 2020. She was born in New Britain, CT on October 26 1980, and was the beloved daughter of Wanda Torres Cyr and pre-deceased step-father Jimmy Cyr. Marizabel graduated from South Windsor High in 2001 and was a long-time resident of Manchester, CT. Mari truly lived life to the fullest with simple pleasures; she loved to be with her family at gatherings, shopping, snacking and playing with her nieces and nephew. Mari had a beautiful smile and eyes that twinkled with mischief. She was joy personified. Marizabel is survived by her mother, Wanda Torres Cyr and sister Carmen Koenigshof, as well as many of her loving and supportive family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, from 4:00pm till 7:00pm, at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home at 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, CT. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church located at 15 Maplewood Ave, East Hartford, CT. Please meet the family directly at church. Burial to follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery located at 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford 06108 8605284135 Website