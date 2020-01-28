Marion Veronica Lasky Carlson was one-of-a-kind: she was an independent spirit with deep integrity and the grit and perseverance to get any job done well. And just as she exemplified this strength in her everyday life-and as a model to her children and grandchildren-she stuck with it to the end. With grace and determination, she passed from this world to the next at the beautiful age of 92, on January 24, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1927 in Portland, CT. She met Raymond Carlson in a Cow Palace at the Eastern States Exposition (the Big E, one of her favorite places), and they remained together for 45 years, settling down in Wethersfield to raise their two daughters, Janet and Nancy. She was an active member of Incarnation Church and Griswoldville Chapel, and would bring the girls with her every week. Her love of family and animals was strong-the family was never without a dog and cat-and she remained at Raymond's side until his passing in 1999. To consider Marion "active" would be an understatement. Never was there a time when she wasn't on the move. She was an active community member and Past Master of the Wethersfield Grange; she would organize performances, agricultural fairs, and bake literally hundreds of potatoes for the Wethersfield Corn Fest. She was committed to the everyday worker as well, as she managed the Teamsters Local 536 office. Marion would also make it to the exercise club everyday-usually donning the most colorful leggings and hair that somehow still looked great after a workout. She had a vibrant personality, and loved musicals, dancing, going out with friends-and she never once missed a Ladies UConn Huskies game. She also never left the house without lipstick, perfume, and mascara, and had an assortment of enviable dresses and shoes. But she also was the most committed mother, grandmother, and wife that anyone could ask for. She'd never miss the chance to lend a helping hand, from showing up early and leaving late at family parties, to help set-up and put things away. She was always available to watch children and grandchildren, go on ice cream and movie outings, and listen and offer advice and encouragement whenever there was an emotional conundrum. She supported her daughters' love of horses, music, and art, and maintained close ties with her family over the years; she loved hearing stories about the many exciting careers, adventures, and dreams of her family. In short, Marion Carlson will be sorely missed. Her unshakeable spirit and interpersonal integrity have become the foundation for a strong and vibrant family. She leaves behind an adoring family who is grateful to have had the chance to spend so much time with her upon this earth: her daughters Janet Leombruni and Nancy Mutchler, and their husbands Peter Leombruni and Atty. John Mutchler, and five beloved grandchildren, Lisa Leombruni, Mark Leombruni and fiancé Erin Blythe, Sara Leombruni and partner Tyler Hall, Atty. Christopher Mutchler and fiancé Atty. Marisse Merwin, and Elise Mutchler MA and partner Becca Wilson. Marion joins her father Walter Lasky and mother Veronica Gucewicz on the other side, as well as brother Walter Lasky, Clarence "Babe" Lasky, Edward Lasky, and Raymond Lasky. Marion, you are beloved and lived a full and spiritual life; you are a star in heaven now, we love you very much. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (January 31, 2020) at 10AM in Christ the King Parish at Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 30th from 6 to 8 PM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website