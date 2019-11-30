Maria Rosa Nunes Marcelino, 83 of Windsor, Connecticut passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019. Born on May 20th, 1936 in Branca, Portugal, Maria Rosa was the daughter of Jose DaSilva Nunes and Florinda Rosa. Maria Rosa was a deeply loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love for her family and the Lord dominated everything she did. Incredibly gifted, Maria Rosa was an exceptional cook, baker, seamstress and singer. She enjoyed sharing her many gifts, recipes, and talents with her family, friends and neighbors. She loved to sing and her angelic voice rang throughout our home and church whenever she sang. Of all her many gifts, Maria was best known for her kindness and generosity. Maria loved to be surrounded by her family. She especially enjoyed preparing large meals and watching her many grandkids grow, and great grand kids play around her yard. She was an extremely devout and faithful Catholic. She prayed daily for the whole family and helped anyone in need. Her very gifted and loving hands knitted blankets, sewed suits, crocheted tablecloths and bedspreads and made many beautiful and delicate embroideries. Maria was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Albano Marcelino and her sister Mabilia Rodrigues. She leaves behind to carry on her memory and celebrate her life, her son Jose D. Marcelino and his wife Natalia Marcelino, her son Eduardo J. Marcelino and his wife Pamela Marcelino, her daughter Julia M. Huggins and her husband John C. Huggins and her son Luis M. Marcelino and fiancé Sabrina Santos. She also leaves behind to affirm her life's journey 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. We will honor her legacy and memory on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, Connecticut. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 10:00a.m. at our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. Her funeral procession will begin at 9 AM from the funeral home to the church. Maria Rosa will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in their hometown of Branca, Portugal. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent online to www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com. A special "thank you" and acknowledgment to the Hartford Hospital hospice team for all of their care and support. Additionally, words cannot convey the level of gratitude we have for our mom's home care team, most notably, Zoni Gomes,mom's primary caregiver, who treated our mother with love, kindness, dignity, and respect. Zoni will always have a very special place in our family. In addition to Zoni, we wish to acknowledge and thank Vana Ghellere and Veronica Bayron, who showed our mom kindness and compassion in her final year with us. We could not have kept our promise to our dad to keep our mom at home, for the past two years without these three wonderful and inspiring women. Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford 06110 (860) 561-3800 Website