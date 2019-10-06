Maria Barbara Skoryk, 95, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and formerly of Berlin, beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw Skoryk, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Tupadly, Poland, on November 14, 1923, daughter of the late Jan and Maria (Schornack) Mudlaff, she immigrated to the United States in 1965 and lived in Connecticut before moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, seven years ago. Maria worked at Atlantic Machine Tool Works before her retirement in 1979. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, especially to visit her relatives and friends in Poland. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford where she also served on the Holy Rosary Society. She leaves a son, Adam Skoryk and his wife Urszula of Burlington; two daughters, Maria Pienkosz and Teresa Urbanski and her husband Julian all of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a sister, Brygida Budnik of Zelistrzewo, Poland; ten grandchildren, Matthew Skoryk and his wife Ana of South Boston, Massachusetts, Melissa Brundin and her husband Kyle of Northborough, Massachusetts, Iwona Lanham and her husband James of Chaplin, Krystyna See and her husband James of Columbia, Andrew Urbanski of Middletown, Mark Urbanski and his wife Elizabeth of Plantsville, Dorothy Suprenant and her husband Michael, Jr. of Middletown, Lydia Santacroce of Terryville, Iwona Scovill and her husband Joseph of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Greg Pienkosz and his wife Josephine of Menands, New York; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Jan Mudlaff, and three sisters, Wanda Rodak, Teresa Gmer, and Regina Gafke. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 5-8 p.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, October 9, 9 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences, please visit www.southgreenmemorialhome.com. South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz) 43 Wethersfield Avenue Hartford 06114 (860) 246-1413 Website