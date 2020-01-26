Marguerite Southey Roy, 99, of Avon, wife of the late Charles W. Roy, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was born November 3, 1920 in Avon, daughter of the late Edward and Amanda (Farken) Southey and had lived in Avon her entire life. She attended Canton High School having graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1938. Mrs. Roy was an Administrative Assistant for the Hartford County Medical Bureau for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Church of Saint Ann in Avon. Marguerite enjoyed crossword puzzles, music and animals, was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Basketball and most of all, loved vacations with her family on Cape Cod. She is survived by her son, Edward Roy and his wife Peg of New Hartford; her daughter-in-law, Cheri Roy of Grand Junction, CO; her grandsons, Adam Roy and his wife Sarah of Aspen, CO and David Roy and his wife Marianna of San Francisco, CA; her great grandchildren, Luke and Lydia Roy of Aspen, CO and Fiona Roy of San Francisco, CA; her dear friend and caregiver, Michelle Gagan of Avon and several nieces and nephews. She was recently predeceased by a son, Dr. Charles Roy; two grandsons Christopher and Luke Roy and her two sisters, Beatrice Case and Dorothy Dodge. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Cherry Brook Health Care Center for the wonderful care that was given to Marguerite. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Tuesday, January 28th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM at the Church of Saint Ann in Avon. Burial in Village Cemetery will be in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope West Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or to an organization of donor's choice. Please visit Marguerite's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Vincent Funeral Homes 120 Albany Turnpike Canton 06019-2506 (860) 693-0251 Website