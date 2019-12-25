M. Jane Christensen, 85, widow of the late Wesley R. Christensen, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Grand Rapids MI, daughter of the late Lynn and Dorothy (Clark) Post. Jane graduated from Western Michigan University in 1956 where she met Wes Christensen. They married and moved to Connecticut. Jane worked as an English teacher in the Hartford Schools, and then as the research librarian at the Wethersfield Public Library. In 1976 she graduated from University of Connecticut School of Law. She was a founding partner of Hartford's first all women law firm, and practiced law for many years at Mantak and Christensen. Jane was known for her work ethic and generosity. She was involved in many causes and organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Wethersfield town politics, the Democratic Party, the Wethersfield Historical Society, and her church, the Unitarian Society of Hartford. She was a patron of the arts, especially live theatre and the visual arts, and was a regular at the Wadsworth Atheneum. Jane was an avid reader, loved to travel, and in later years could often be seen traversing the Broad Street Green. She will be terribly missed. Jane is survived by her daughter Koren L. Christensen and her spouse Nancy King, of Roslindale, MA, her son Eric Christensen and his spouse Heather Anderson Christensen, of Wethersfield, and her 2 grandchildren, Jared and Cara Christensen, of Wethersfield. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Post of Philadelphia, PA, and many neices and nephews. She was pre-deceased my her bothers Merrill and Gene Post of Michigan. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Wethersfield Country Club, 76 Country Club Road, Wethersfield, CT 06109 from 11:00 to 2:00 PM . Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Alzheimers Association at alz.org. Burial will be private in the family plot in Village Cemetery. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield 06109 (860) 956-1149 Website