Lucy Ann LaFlamme, 93, of Santa Fe NM, formerly of North Kingstown RI, passed away peacefully in the morning of January 6 2020 in her Brookdale apartment. She had just recently enjoyed the holidays with her family and was in good spirits. She was born Lucya Parulska in New Britain on September 1, 1926, the daughter of the late Michael and Antoinette (Paskowski) Parulski. Lucy grew up in New Britain, she graduated from New Britain High School (1944), and met her late husband Paul while she was employed at Central Connecticut State University (formerly New Britain Teachers College) while young Paul was enrolled. They were both happily married at Holy Cross church in New Britain in 1954. She is survived by one daughter, Suzanne LaFlamme, and two sons, Michael Paul and Jeffrey Paul LaFlamme; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Scripps LaFlamme; three sisters, Dorothy Pryzybylo, Irene Courtemanche (René), and Bernice Murzyn; her grandchildren, Annelise Scripps LaFlamme and Amanda Amore LaFlamme. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Paul Merle LaFlamme, son Richard LaFlamme, and sisters, Anna Manning, Genevieve DeCenty, and Sophie Pyzow. A family service will be held in New Britain, Connecticut on Saturday February 1st at 11pm, where she will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery. Interment will be private with the exception of friends of family.