Lucius M. Whitaker III

It is with great sadness that the Whitaker family announces the death of their beloved son, Lucius Milan Whitaker III (Skip). He was 56 years old. Skip was born in Hartford Hospital. He graduated from Renbrook School, Farmington High School and New England College. He was a proud member of the NEC lacrosse team and he and his team were to be awarded recognition as the only undefeated varsity team in the college's history. He is survived by his parents, Arline and Lucius Milan Whitaker, Jr. (Buzz); sister Lindsey Whitaker Brennwald, brother in law, Dan Brennwald and niece McKenna Whitaker Brennwald; his aunt and uncle Sue and Jack Belicka, of Stonington and many cousins, relatives and a large group of friends spread from the shoreline of Maine to the British Virgin Islands. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Pauline and John Belicka, formerly of Greenwich. Skip was an avid hunter and boater – both sailing and fishing; and a member of the Mudheads. Skip's first boat ride was on an Egg Harbor, in a crib covered with an oil cloth to protect him from the salt water- he was only 2 months old. Skip ran his own excavating company, Whitaker Enterprises, for many years and was proud of the work his company accomplished. Please join us for a celebration of Skip's life on October 19, from 2-5pm at Mason's Island Yacht Club, 7 Yacht Club Road, Mystic, CT. If you wish to make a donation in Skip's memory, please send to Mystic River Mudhead Sailing Association, P.O. Box 117, West Mystic, CT 06388 – or to any worthy charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville 06085 (860) 673-2601 Website