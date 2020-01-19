Louise Brinton, 72, of Wethersfield, passed away on January 15, 2020 from ALS. Born in Waterbury, CT, Louise was an RN who took care of everyone in her life. She was a lover of life and a passionate traveler, always up for an adventure. Louise had a unique ability to make connections and friends wherever she went. Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alissa and Omar Bahamonde, and their daughter Leah, whom she treasured. She is also survived by her sisters Jane (Dennis) Johnson and Laura Munger, as well as her nieces and nephews Jennifer Marinan, Catherine Demeris, Greg Zbell and Alan Lovejoy. Louise was predeceased by her mother Helen Munger, father Charles Munger, and brother Charles (Chick) Munger. A memorial service will be held at the Universalist Church, 433 Fern Street West Hartford, CT Saturday February 1st at 11:00. Charitable contributions in her name can be made to the ALS Association, Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road - Unit E4 - Milford, CT 06460. For online condolence please visit www.mulryanfh.com Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury 06033 (860) 652-4436 Website