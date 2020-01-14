Lillian F. Self, 86, HARTFORD, CT, Passed away at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral to be held at 12:00pm, Thursday, January 16; Visitation 2 hours prior to service. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home, 52 Hancock Street, Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the following charity: DAV Guardian Society. Email: giftplanning@DAV.org. Website: DAV.giftplans.org. Phone: 800-216-9802. Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services. Please sign guest book at www.hendersonsfh.com Henderson's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 52 Hancock St. Springfield 01109 413-737-3316 Website