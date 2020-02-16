Leslie Anne Norris, 58 of East Hartford beloved daughter of Barbara Norris entered into eternal life February 9, 2020 after a brief illness with Cancer. Leslie was born in Manchester on October 21, 1961 to Barbara Norris and the late William Norris. Leslie is survived by her mother, her devoted brother Michael Norris and her loving longtime partner James Ryhanen. She also leaves her aunt and uncle Anthony and Marilyn Fiano as well as a niece, nephew and cousins. Leslie was Appointment Center Manager for Advanced Window Systems. There are no calling hours and the funeral services are private. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester 06040 (860) 643-2441 Website