LAURAIN Leocadia J. (Nevoy) of Bloomfield, CT., and Boca Raton, FL., formerly of Dedham, MA., passed away on January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rene V. Laurain. Loving mother of Barbara Laurain and her husband David Simpson of West Hartford, CT. Grandmother of Stephanie Simpson of N.Y. City and Melanie Simpson of Stanford, CT. Funeral Service private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Leocadia's memory to Smith College Gift Accounting 23 Elm St. Northampton, MA 01063.