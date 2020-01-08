Lena C. (Calabro) Ciccio, 92, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hartford on September 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Concetto and Agata (Failla) Calabro. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Salvatore J. Ciccio. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1946 and then graduated from Hartford Secretarial School in 1948. Her first job was at G. Fox & Company, where she was Secretary to Mrs. Auerbach. After raising her children, she worked at Wildan Electric Company as Secretary of the company and then later retired as an Administrative Assistant from Connecticut Savings Bank. She loved being in the business world and enjoyed the camaraderie. Lena was an outgoing person who loved people. After her retirement Lena and Sal travelled yearly to Florida where they enjoyed the company of their many friends. Lena was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church. Lena was also a member of the West Hartford Senior Center along with her husband. Lena was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her two sisters Helen Partesano of West Hartford and Dorothy Tedesco of Maryland. She leaves behind her brother Daniel and wife Patricia Calabro of Manchester along with brother in laws Carmelo Partesano of West Hartford and Robert Tedesco of Maryland. In addition, Lena is survived by her loving children, Salvatore J. Ciccio, Jr. of Windsor and Jeannette and Thomas Doerr of West Hartford and her grandchildren, Mark and wife Anne Ciccio, Brian, Kathryn and Jonathan Ciccio along with many dear nieces and nephews. Ma you will be dearly missed, and we will always remember the countless memories we all shared; you will stay in our hearts until we meet again. The funeral will be Friday at 9 am from Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Mark's Church, 467 South Quaker Lane, West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main Street West Hartford 06107 860-521-4400 Website