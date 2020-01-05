Lawrence H. Webster, age 80, of Colchester, passed away at Hartford Hospital on January 2, 2020. Born in Colchester on May 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Harold and Anne (McGrath) Webster. Larry was a 1957 graduate of Bacon Academy where he was a talented baseball player. After high school, he went on to serve with the US Air Force where he also played on the Air Force baseball team for several years. While serving at the Dover Air Force base, he met Doris Manuel, who he married on April 28, 1962. The couple shared 55 years together before she predeceased him on January 28, 2018. Larry retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft several years ago after a long and successful career. A friendly, outgoing and sociable man, Larry enjoyed time with friends, watching his favorite teams, Yankees, Giants, and UCONN Basketball, or participating with several groups in and around Colchester. He was a charter member of the Good Times Motoring Club, a member of the Masons, Wooster Lodge 10 AF & AM, a member of the American Legion, Donald Bigelo Post 54, and a member of the coffee club, where he would meet up with good friends at various restaurants in town. Larry was a fun loving friend to all and he will be sadly missed. He leaves several nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends. A grave side funeral service with full military honors will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am, at Linwood Cemetery, Linwood Ave., Colchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Department, 54 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester 06415. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.co AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester 167 OLD HARTFORD RD Colchester 06415 (860) 537-9611 Website