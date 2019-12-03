With loving family by her side, Laura Shaw passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 due to complications with cancer. The eldest of 5 children, Laura was born in Arequipa, Peru, on July 11, 1943, to Guillermo Indacochea and Laura Mostajo de Indacochea. After graduating from San Augustin University in Peru with a Bachelor and Masters degrees, Laura immigrated to the United States where she extended her education in the field of Children with Special Needs. Her specialty was Mathematics where she taught at the Moylan School until her retirement. Teaching aside, Laura had so many talents and interests. According to her family, in addition to being a stellar student (all A's, never anything lower!), Laura loved playing the guitar and singing in the church choir. She loved family parties and dancing the night away at such events. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying a game of badminton now and again and as a great soccer enthusiast she enjoyed participating, herself, having played on intramural teams early in her teaching career. She, also, absolutely loved the Lady Huskies and Connecticut Sun! She was also a firm believer in exercise; and most days of the week was off to Bikram Yoga, WOW, or the Cromwell Senior Center for Yoga and Tai Chi classes. Everyone was amazed at her skill in mastering the challenging positions of these ancient arts! In addition, she and her husband, Michael, enjoyed the "outdoors" and were off every April on white water rafting excursions in Pennsylvania; then donning cross country skis in the winter, hiking in the summer, and then taking a relaxing break every year in Hawaii! Laura also loved flowers and plants. She was an active member of the Wethersfield Bonsai club and for many years and took great care of her roses and other flowers around her home. She and Michael had also been very active in the many events and fund raisers sponsored by the New Horizons Assisted Living organization, where Michael had been a director for many years. Laura's favorite events were working the Strawberry Festival and running the Hartford 5K race every year as part of the New Horizons team. Laura was predeceased by her husband, Michael; as well as by her parents, and brother-in-law, Fr. Brian Shaw. She is survived by her sisters and brother: Lourdes, Elisabeth, Alberto and Roxanna; as well as by her nieces and nephews: Alberto, Laura, Constantine and beloved Mixi. She also leaves special friends: Bill, Debbie, Donna, Lynn, Nancy, Debbie, Diane and Joe and their sons Dante and Nino. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 5th, from 4-6 pm, at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell, CT, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 am on Friday, December 6th, at St. John Catholic Church, 5 St. John Court, Cromwell, Ct. Burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, Laura would appreciate donations be made to Doctors Without Borders, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Cromwell Funeral Home 506 Main St Cromwell 06416 (860) 346-6464 Website