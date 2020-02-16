It is with deep sadness that the family of Reverend L. Randall Blackall (D. Min.) announces his passing on February 13, 2020, to a life where his memory will be restored and he will share in the promises of Christ. Reverend Blackall was born on January 18, 1929 into a prominent Hartford family. His father, John C. Blackall, an attorney, was the first Insurance Commissioner in the State of Ct. and elected as a State Senator in Hartford. His mother, Mae Kelly Blackall, devout in her faith, had a strong influence in his decision to become a priest. Her two brothers, Fr. Charles Kelly and Brother Bernard, a Christian Brother of Ireland, were both Catholic religious. When Fr. Blackall was asked why he decided to enter the priesthood he said, "After helping my Uncle, Fr. Charles build St. Mary's Church in Coventry, I felt at an early age a deep calling to serve Jesus." On May 27, 1954 he was ordained to the priesthood in the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Fr. Blackall continued to answer the call of Jesus through his service to many ministries. He began his ministry at St. Ann Parish in Hamden (1954-1958), followed by St. Mary in Derby (1958-60) and St. John the Evangelist in New Haven (1960-1961). In 1961, he was appointed Archdiocese Director of Family Life. These were turbulent years, which continue today, as he championed with great courage opposition to the Supreme Court decision of Roe vs. Wade. Fr. Blackall served as a strong advocate for Pro-Life and developed programs for young people and those engaged to be married. During these years (1961-1976) he also served as chaplain of what was then the St. Francis Orphan Society in New Haven. Fr. Blackall served as spiritual director of the New Haven Curia of the Legion of Mary. In 1976, he was assigned to St. Thomas Parish in Goshen with the goal of developing the mission Church of St. Bridget in Cornwall. From 1991-1992, Fr. Blackall was assigned to St. Timothy Church, West Hartford. He completed his active ministry as the pastor of St. Paul Church, Glastonbury. Fr. Blackall continued to be a great source of spiritual direction to many well after his retirement. Fr. Blackall will always be remembered for his keen intellect, ability to listen to dialogue and thoughtful decision making. He studied at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester, N.Y. Fr. Blackall received a Doctorate of Ministry degree from the Hartford Seminary. He also served as adjunct professor of moral theology at Holy Apostles College, Cromwell. In addition, he has edited and written several books, including "Design For Marriage", which grew out of his work with his family life ministry. With much gratitude, we will always remember Fr. Randy's great love for his family and how he brought a wonderful sense of sport and adventure into our lives. Fr. Randy had a love for the sea, and shared his passion with us as we spent many summer afternoons sailing to Duck Island, Block Island and Newport. Fr. Blackall will be reunited with his parents, John C. and Mae Kelly Blackall; sister M. Frances Blanchfield; and brother Reverend John C. Blackall, who served as pastor of St. Cecilia's Church in Waterbury. He leaves behind his sister Joan Mackas. Many thanks to his nephews Stephen and Randall Blanchfield who remained vigilant in their care for him. He also leaves his nieces Mary Lee Geary, Barbara Carpenter, Caroline Mackas-Thompson and Nancy Bonomo; as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff on West One at St. Mary Home who cared for him with great love, humor and compassion. For this we will always be most grateful in our hearts. Friends may call at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of St. Timothy by the Most Rev. Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford 180 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 (860) 522-1155 Website