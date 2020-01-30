Kathleen Kaiser, 72, of Newington, died Thursday January 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Raymond and Margaret "Peg" (Driscoll) Barry. Kathy was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson Class of 1965 and later Central CT State University. She later went to live and study at the Sorbonne in Paris. During that time, she earned her Master's Degree in Teaching and returned to the states to teach French and Spanish. Kathy retired from Travelers Insurance and The Hartford working in the contract and legal department. She is survived by her son, Michael Kaiser of Meriden; cousin, Ellen MacEachern of Middletown and Ellen's children and grandchildren, Rick and Stacey MacEarchern; and Courtney, Erin, and Sara; as well as several other cousins; special friend, Marianne Osgood; and her golden retriever, Bella. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 1st at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Amplify, Inc., 151 New Park Ave., Ste. 14A, Hartford, CT 06106. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown 3 Silver Street Middletown 06457 860-346-1055 Website