Karen Bartold Szewczyk passed away peacefully at Grace of Monaco Group Home in Las Vegas, NV on February 11, 2020 at the age of 68. Karen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael Szewczyk of NV, their three children and spouses, Michael & Erin Szewczyk of CT, Angela & Eric Archibald of NV, and James & Gabriela Szewczyk of NV as well as 4 grand children Logan & Anthony Szewczyk of CT and Alyssa & Morgan Archibald of NV. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Harrison of FL and brother David Bartold of IL, mother-in-law Helene Szewczyk & dear friend Patricia Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Edward and June Bartold and her brother Edward Bartold. As was her final wish, her body has been donated to further medical research advancements. There is no funeral scheduled at this time, but a memorial of life will be held in northern CT later this year. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.