Juliette Boutin, 96, formerly of Newington, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ledgecrest Healthcare Center in Kensington. She was the widow of Leopold Boutin. Born in Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late George and Adrianne (Roy) Labreque. Juliette was a former New Britain resident before moving to Newington. She was formerly employed at Stanley Works before retiring and was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Surviving are two brothers, Raymond Lebreque and Jean-Paul Lebreque; a sister, Madeline Chabot; her sister-in-law, Doris Fazzina; and several nieces and nephews. Juliette's family would like to thank Ledgecrest Heathcare Center and Masonicare Home Health & Hospice for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Entombment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Please share a memory of Juliette with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Website