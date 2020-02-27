Julia (Julie) Gove, 86, passed away quietly and peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Julie was born in Hartford, CT on May 11, 1933. She was the only daughter of Michael and Julia (Kiskunes) Schweighoffer. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael J. Schweighoffer in 2012. Julie attended local Hartford schools. She attended St. Augustine Elementary and Bulkeley High Schools. Julie was a very pretty, stylish woman who had a penchant for fashion. She loved color and was very attuned about her appareance. Julie was a fabulous cook. She loved to prepare dinners and summer barbeques for family and friends. Julie spent many summer vacations in Indiantown Old Saybrook, CT and out on Cape Cod in Dennisport, Mass. Holidays were a huge event for Julie. She loved all the holidays and loved to celebrate with her family. Even in old age, Julie would dress up her walking cane in the specific holiday decorations. A true woman of style. Julie loved her jewelry. Gold ropes of bracelets adorned her wrists. She was a respected and beloved member of the Wethersfield community for 36 years. Julie's true love was shopping. She was an avid QVC shopper who should have held stock in the company. Julie and daughter, Susan loved to go shopping at Marshalls and Buckland Hills Mall searching for bargains. Julie went by many names: Bimba, Bimbi, "T", Aunt Juj, JuJu, and Ma. She was loved. Julie also befriended a young boy from Spain named Nos. He was a friend of her grandchildren. They remained close. Julie also knew how to have a good time. She loved a good cocktail. She would go out with her good friends, Theresa and Angie on Fridays after work at Hartford National Bank in Hartford. The "Girls" would go out for drinks. Julie's favorite was a nice dark Manhattan. Julie is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Gove and by her sons Glenn D. Gove, Gary and wife Iris, all of Wethersfield. She also leaves behind her beloved daughter and best friend, Susan Coutant and husband Scott of Marlborough. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Devyn, Demorìs and Brodey Coutant, all from Marlborough. A calling hour will be held on Monday March 2nd 2020 from 10-11am at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. At 11am, the funeral service for Julie will begin with burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Julie's memory. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website