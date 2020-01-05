Judith "Judy" Tirabassi, 60, of Rocky Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Hartford on October 21, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Quagliano) Tirabassi. Judy received an Associate's Degree from Briarwood College and worked as an Administrative Assistant at UConn Health Center as well as Wal Mart for many years. She will be forever missed by her brother, Frank Tirabassi and wife Irene of Newington; her nieces and nephew, Teresa DiCarlo and husband Vittorio of Wethersfield, Frank J. Tirabassi of Cromwell and Michelle Tirabassi of Newington; her great-nieces, Arianna and Giulia DiCarlo of Wethersfield and her dear friend, Francine V. Ficocelli of Rocky Hill. Calling hour will be Wednesday (January 8) from 8-9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory of Judy with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield 06109 8605636117 Website