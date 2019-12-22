Judith Bunnell (Mulvaney), 84, of Suffield, CT died on December 18, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on June 3, 1935 to Robert and Marjorie Mulvaney (Woolfolk) in Billings, MT. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Bunnell, her parents, and her sister Marcia Rux. She is survived by her son Alan of Enfield, CT and his daughter Kimberly; son Keith and his wife Ann of Peoria, IL, their sons Nicholas, Mark, and Noah; and son Glen and his wife Alicia of Stow, MA, their son Thomas and daughter Caroline. She graduated from high school in Billings, MT and then attended the University of Montana in Missoula before transferring to the University of Arizona where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work in 1957 and where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She was always proud of her Montana heritage and was blessed by lifelong friends with whom she stayed in close touch. Judy was for many years an active member and leader in her local chapter of P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization which supports educational opportunities for women worldwide. She had many happy memories of her and Ed's travels to Europe, Florida, Montana and Wyoming. She particularly enjoyed long summers in Jackson, WY and Red Lodge, MT. She cherished the time spent with her family and her vast array of friends across the country. She was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in Suffield, CT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 10am at First Church of Christ Congregational, 81 High St., Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield. A reception will follow at the Suffield Country Club In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Church of Christ, Congregational, 81 High St. Suffield, CT 06078 or the charity of your choice. The Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield 06078 8606687324 Website