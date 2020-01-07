Judith A. Hyjek, 76, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tues., Dec. 31, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020 from 5-6:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, immediately followed by a funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website