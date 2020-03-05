Joy D. Chaplin, 69, of Willington, CT, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Manchester, CT, daughter of the late Arthur and Aileen (Barry) Davis. Joy enjoyed going antiquing, going to the beach and the Somers Senior Center, and she had a great love of animals. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with. Joy is survived by her two children, Christopher Chaplin and his wife Shawna, and Melissa Jackopsic and her husband Jonathan; four grandchildren, Davis Jackopsic, Sawyer Chaplin, Cooper Jackopsic and Zoey Chaplin; her aunt, Norma Catalano; a special niece, Kim Hopkins and her husband Doug; and several other nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs 06076 (860) 684-2538 Website