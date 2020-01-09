Joseph William Konefal, 92, of Rockfall, CT, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5th, 2020, after a brief illness. Joseph, better known as "Red", was the youngest son born to Blazej and Zofia Konefal in Rockfall. Red proudly served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Red leaves behind his loving wife Virginia Konefal (Prue) of 70 years, his children Karen (John), Joseph Jr. (Pam), and William, six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was self-employed trucking contractor, served on the Middlefield's Board of Selectman and road foreman, sexton of the Middlefield Cemetery, and retired locksmith for the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation. Red dedicated his life to community service, including being a Fire Captain and Lifetime member with the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, a past commander and Lifetime member of the Middlefield-Rockfall VFW, the American Legion for 63 years, the Kosciuszko Society for 72 years, the Catholic War Veterans, and a former member of the Middlefield Cemetery Association, Lions Club and Grange. Services will be held at Middlefield Cemetery on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with a reception following at the Middlefield Fire House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Middlesex County, (info@middlesexcountycf.org) care of the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company Fund, 49 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown 3 Silver Street Middletown 06457 860-346-1055 Website