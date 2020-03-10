Joseph W. Morelli

Happy 36th Birthday to Our Precious Son Joe We wish we were celebrating with you here, along with all of your family and friends who love you and miss you. Not a moment goes by without you being in our thoughts----not a day passes without a mention of your name or a story told about you. Our lives still revolve around you, pretty much as they always did, except in a much different way. Life is so unfair, but we will celebrate your birthday and try to focus on the happier times. Till we meet again my Joey Love you forever and beyond, Mom and Dad, Chris and Caitlin, Steven and Christie and Melissa