Joseph J. "Joe" Drain, 90 of Windsor, loving husband to Anita Drain for 67 years, peacefully passed away Wednesday 12/25/19. He was born March 23, 1929 in Holyoke, MA, son to the late Daniel and Bridget Drain. Joe resided in Hartford for many years, graduating from Hartford High, then proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed by Northeast Utilities for 35 years, working his way up to Foreman. In his retirement, he spent time in Hampton NY building a log cabin that Joe and Anita lived in for 15 years. He enjoyed playing golf, swimming and volunteering. He became a passionate bee keeper and was a member of the Rutland Vermont Farmer's Market. He loved watching UConn Husky Basketball and travelling across the country. Along with his wife Anita, Joe will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his loving family, who he adored. His moral and ethical values will be carried on by his family, Bob & Barbara Drain, JoAnne & Gary Gruell, Tom & Nancy Drain, John & Michelle Drain, Bill & Peggi Drain, Patty & Jim Choiniere, Laurie & Mike Tubbs and his sister Edna Schreindorfer. He will also be profoundly missed by his 9 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Drain Family on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield Ct. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe's life will be Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Attendees are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either St. Jude's Research Hospital or Connecticut Children's Medical Center. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.