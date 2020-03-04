Dear Joe, You went too soon, and too fast. Hopefully someone in Heaven gets the Hartford Courant and can show you this important message that we need to share with you. You are a tall man but you would stoop to our height to better listen to us. You are intelligent, but you would speak with us at a comfortable level without patronizing. You're always intently pursuing your own interests both physically and mindfully, but you would put everything down in a moment to support and enable your family to follow their passions. For all of these reasons and more, we looked up to you with love and admiration. When we think of you, what resonates most strongly is your dedication to your family. The earliest family bonds were formed when you were growing up in Philadelphia, after your parents William and Nadine, brother Bill, and sister Jean welcomed you into the world. The family was shaken when your dad passed away in your youth, which may have led you to make family your highest priority in life. When you and your wife Petra welcomed your own kids, Patrick and Stefanie, you knew the importance of your role as the Dad. Family gatherings became the highlights of every year: Myrtle Beach, Capon Springs, and Ocean City. No matter where the family was, spending time and making memories with them was essential for you. We never doubted how fiercely you loved your family. Whenever one of us was in trouble or struggling, you did everything to protect us and pull us through with the ferocity of a bear. The rest of the time, you showed us your love by supporting everything we did: making sure Patrick got to every video game competition, cheering on Stefanie in every dance lesson and cheerleading event, attending every singing or guitar concert that Petra performed. You faithfully followed the philosophy to "walk softly but carry a big stick" by having the immense strength to love and unquestioningly support your family, and fighting for them when necessary. You are a man of many passions beyond your family. Your immense knowledge was especially strong in math and logic, with talents that led you to achieve a degree from Boston College followed by a long career at Aetna as a Financial Officer. Your rationality was the lens through which you saw the world, and everything you did and believed was based on reason. Your love of sports was lifelong, and your mental cache of sports trivia was staggering. You played tennis and basketball from your youth, racquetball and golf with your wife, as well as recreational softball and volleyball. You also had fun watching football, participating in your fantasy football league, and playing in the annual family touch football game. Music is a major love of your life, though you are the first to admit you can't carry a tune. Broadway musicals are your favorite, as you expressively conduct the orchestra playing your favorite compositions in the privacy of your car when you think no one is watching. You love reading, and spend much of your vacation time in one book or another. You're especially fond of fantasy, having loved Lord of the Rings your whole life and falling in love with Harry Potter adventures alongside your children. The love, passion, and generosity with which you have lived your life have shaped us to be better people. You have taught us that family comes first, no matter what. You have instilled in us the value of thinking about things with reason and rationality, but to never lose sight of our passions. You have shown us that life is to be lived to the fullest, and that every moment should be enjoyed. Our memories of you are still alive. We can see you in your brother's face, feel you in your wife's generous heart, hear you in your son's voice, and experience your care in your daughter's smiling eyes. You live with us in our hearts. Joe Jenkinson lived from April 1954 to March 2020. His family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin. A service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Please come dressed with anything relating to Broadway musicals, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter. Visit www.ericksonhansen.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joe's honor to Gaylord Hospital, Development Office, PO Box 400, Wallingford, CT 06492 or online at www.gaylord.com/support-gaylord. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin 111 Chamberlain Highway Kensington 06037-1920 (860) 223-0981 Website