Joseph Eugene Czlapinski, 64, of Southington passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020. Joseph was born on July 30, 1955 in New Britain, the son of the late Joseph and Constance Czlapinski and spent most of his life as a resident of Bristol. He was a US Air Force veteran and a graduate of Central Connecticut University and Computer Processing Institute. Most of Joe's professional life was spent as a Senior System Analyst for the Group Benefits Department at The Hartford. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his daughter Kathryn and her husband Kevin McKernan; his siblings, Karen and her husband Roland Brochu, Deborah and her husband Charles Hobson, Gary Czlapinski, Joanne Czlapinski and David and his wife Amy Czlapinski and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Daniel in 2015. Joe was a wonderful husband and father, and was blessed with a close family and many great friends. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Yankees, the Patriots, and the Huskies. He enjoyed coaching his daughter's girls' softball teams for a number of years. He was a creative cook and enjoyed lots of vacations at the Outer Banks with a close circle of friends. Joe also loved travelling with his wife and family all over the world. His smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol from 4 PM until 6PM followed by a celebration of Joseph's life at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 https://www.kidney.org/