Joseph A. Malick, Jr., 81, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Carol (Brown) Malick, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born May 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jane (Shimmon) Malick. Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps . Joseph was the owner of Piggy's Café in Hartford for over 40 years. He was an avid softball player and Little League coach for many years, and enjoyed beating his clients in a game of pool. He was also a devoted Red Sox , New York Giants, and UCONN basketball fan. In addition to his beloved wife Carol, Joseph is survived by his children, Joela Malick of Windsor Locks, Jodie Catania and her husband John of Enfield, Joseph Malick III and his wife Shawna of FL, and Therese Kelly of ME; his brothers, Dennis Malick of FL and Douglas Malick of SC; his sister, Madeline Congelosi of CA; his grandchildren, Ryleigh Iris Malick, and Kaitlyn, Krystle, Kimberly and Brendon Kelly; six great grandchildren, his beloved dog Penny, and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Malick. His family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Maria and Amanda, Dr Felice and the ALS team at the Hospital for Special Care, and the staff at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital for their compassionate care of Joseph throughout his illness. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring Street, Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com. Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks 06096 (860) 623-3498 Website