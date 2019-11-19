Jonathan Daniel Schulman, 39, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Jonathan is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie, and their three sons, Parker, Tristan and Beckham; his loving parents, Myron and Shelley; and his brother, Michael and wife, Rebecca and their son, Noah, who is his Godson. Jonathan was predeceased by his oldest brother, Jason. He is also survived by his Auntie TJ, his Uncle Alan and Auntie Jill, and their families. Jonathan was so fortunate to have married into a wonderful and caring family. Jonathan also leaves many special cousins and an extraordinary ensemble of devoted high school, college, social and business friends. Jonathan graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, CT and Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY. As a young child, Jonathan liked getting dressed up in his three-piece suit to pretend he was a businessman. His direction never wavered. His dream was realized when he established Schulman Insurance Brokerage, LLC, and developed it into a thriving and prominent company. Jonathan was devoted to his clients and worked tirelessly to satisfy the needs of the businesses that he served. He was a true visionary, always seeking innovative ways of improving and expanding the services that he provided. Jonathan cherished his family, his friends and his sweet little dog, Sophie. He was so proud attending his children's ball games, musical performances and school activities. He was always kind, thoughtful, patient, and generous, and was the best listener ever. Jonathan enjoyed traveling and attending concerts and sporting events and, most especially, having a quiet, intimate dinner out with his beloved Jamie. He loved "making memories" with so many people. He enjoyed a good pizza and a well-done fillet. He would tell the waiter when it looks well done - cook it a little more! Jonathan was so happy driving his Porsche 911 and cranking up the volume of his favorite music. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made in Jonathan's name to Sharing Seats, a nonprofit organization that provides sick and underprivileged children and/or families event tickets to experience the magic and excitement of attending an extraordinary event, creating forever moments of happiness. Website link: http://www.sharingseats.org/contact.html A Celebration of Life Service for Jonathan will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY, followed by a gathering of family and friends at Jamie & Jonathan's home in Merrick, NY. Myron & Shelley will receive family and friends at their home in West Hartford, CT on Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th from 1:00 – 4:30 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Roslyn Heights Funeral Home - ROSLYN HEIGHTS 75 Mineola Ave. Roslyn Heights 11577 (516) 621-4545 Website