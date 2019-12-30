John William Ingalls, 36, of Ivoryton, with his closest family by his side, passed away on December 28th at Yale- New Haven Hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained following a hit and run accident on Christmas Eve while out riding his bike. John was born November 9th, 1983 to Stephen and Maggie. As a child John enjoyed boating and swimming on the Connecticut River. He loved building with his Legos, playing soccer, going for long bike rides and dog sitting for the neighbors. John attended Old Saybrook Public Schools and was a member of the 2002 graduating class. He went on to attend The New England Institute of Technology in Warwick, RI where he earned an Associate's Degree in Electronics. After college he worked a variety of jobs. He dabbled in landscaping and practiced being his own mechanic. For the last 10+ years John was an independent contractor delivering The Hartford Courant to Killingworth and surrounding towns. John is survived by his father Stephen Ingalls (Lucy) of Ivoryton, his mother Maggie Carr Steendam (Sinco) of Old Saybrook, his stepbrothers Benjamin (Shelley) and Joshua Steendam. He is predeceased by his stepbrother Matthew Steendam. John leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends who loved him like family and accepted him for exactly who he was. John would never have the opportunity to truly understand the impact that he had on so many lives in the short time he spent here on Earth. Some may argue about whether the impact was positive or not, but for those that were closest to him it was obvious that he had a good and kind soul. John's smile was contagious, his humor an acquired taste and his hidden kindness like that of no other. He chose to be an organ donor to help others to have a healthier more fulfilling life. May you continue to hear his obnoxious laughter on your toughest days, work hard on your quick comebacks and continue to keep John's memory alive through random acts of kindness in the most awkward and "John like" ways. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 1st from 5-7pm at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St. in Centerbrook. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2nd at 11am at the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road in Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Eastgate Outreach Inc. eastgateoutreach.com or Bikes for Kids bikesforkidsct.org of Essex. To share a memory of John or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Robinson, Wright & Weymer 34 Main St Centerbrook 06409 (860) 767-8000 Website