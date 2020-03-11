John McNary

John "Tom" McNary, 80, of Windsor, loving partner of Joan Shoham for 38 years, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late Francis M. and Lillian (Collins) McNary, he was raised in the Elmwood section of West Hartford and built his family home in Windsor where he has happily resided for over 35 years. Tom spent his early adult years in the construction industry and went on to become a Vice President at Aetna Life & Casualty managing the Hartford Civic Center. He was an avid golfer and reached his goal of playing the course at Pebble Beach. He enjoyed weekends at Chalker Beach on the CT shore, spending time on the deck with either a cup of coffee or a can of Coca Cola in his hand. Tom had many collectables, including Zippo lighters and clocks, but his true passion was spending time with his family and friends. Tom could fix anything and his quick wit and charisma endeared him to everyone and everything he was around. He will be dearly missed. Besides his loving partner Joan, he is survived by his son Michael McNary and his fiancée Mary Shannon; his daughters, Lindsay McNary and her loving partner of 17 years Brad Garvin-Nusz, Stacey Mullek and her husband Ed, Sharon Imbert and her husband James; his granddaughter Isabelle Mullek; his sisters, Judy Havran and her husband Lee, and Ellen Foley; his sisters-in-law Mary Margaret McNary and Nancy Shoham; and his brother-in-law Jeffrey Shoham and his wife Susan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Francis J. McNary. His family would like to extend a special thank you to his caretaker Naa Noi for her compassionate care of Tom. His family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 13 at 11 AM followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor 06095 860-688-2200 Website