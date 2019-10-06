John (Jack) Kiniry, of Hartford left this earth Friday September 27th. Jack was born October 7th 1944 the son of William and Irene (McKenna) Kiniry. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Gail, 6 children, William (Lori), Kellie-Ann (Jeffrey Riker), Timothy, John (Amber), Steven (Bambina) and Jason and dear family friend Luci Rizzo to carry on his dedication to volunteerism, his sense of humor and his memory. Jack also leaves 11 grandchildren Erin Kiniry, Joseph (Catharine), Daniel, and McKenna Riker, Kaitlin and Kayse Kiniry, Cristina, Kelly and Katharine Kiniry, and Steven and Isabella Kiniry whom he adored. He was also blessed with two beautiful great grand daughters, Lyra Ann and Aria Rose. As well as dozens of others who thought of him as a second father or grandfather. Jackie-boy, as his mother referred to him, has left us but is now reunited with his parents Bill and Irene and brother Bill. Jacks door and heart were always open to anyone in need, which is why he thought of so many of his childrens friends as his own too. When his son Bill was 7 he agreed to sign on with Boys Scouts of America as Den leader for a commitment of an "hour a week". That hour a week morphed into an over 40 year commitment to Scouts all over the city of Hartford. Jack was especially proud of his family's Scouting legacy. His 5 sons are all Eagle Scouts, as is one of his grandsons. His daughter and oldest grand daughter optained the highest level in Girl Scouts. The rest of his grandchildren have have been involved in Scouting of various degrees.The wisdom, stories, and jokes he has imparted on any Scout, or anyone else who would listen will help him to live on in so many. We are devastated by his lost but know he would not want us to cry. He would want us to carry on and celebrate him, not mourn him. Please join us for a celebration of Jacks life on Thursday October 10th at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capital Ave. Hartford CT. Even in death Jack continued to give of himself and had donated his body to UCONN for medical research. In liew of flowers please make a dontation to a charity of your choice. He was especially fond of St.Judes Childrens Research Foundation. We ask that whenever you hear a song by Jim Croce or see a Scout in full uniform that it brings a smile to your face in memory of him.