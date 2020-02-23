John J. Sheehy, 93, of Farmington and formerly Camp Hill PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at UConn Health Center. Born in New York on December 16, 1926, son of the late John and Beatrice (Ahearn) Sheehy, he was a graduate of Manhattan College class of 1950. John served in the United States Navy and worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years. The majority of his career was working for the State of Pennsylvania Department of Insurance with is last role being Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner. John also served on numerous industry groups and on the board of directors for several organizations. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan, and his two sons; John J. Sheehy and his wife Amy of Unionville and Robert M. Sheehy and his wife Melissa of Marlboro MA, five beloved grandchildren; Amanda, Evan, Ryan, Tyler, and Alison, and one cherished great granddaughter Ashlyn. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Tuesday (Feb 25) from 8:30 am until 9:30 am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Tuesday (Feb 25) at 9:30 am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St, Unionville, at 10:00. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Program at Hartford Healthcare Main Administrative Office 1290 Silas Deane Hwy. Suite 4B Wethersfield, CT 06109 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville 06085 (860) 673-2601 Website