John J Piscottano, 58, of Middletown passed away Wednesday, March 4th at Hartford Hospital. John, lived his life his way. He loved living in Florida he was a resident for 28 years. He loved his dog of 10 years precious named Precious. He had her since she was a puppy. He enjoyed his collecting of items at flea market and antique stores. His favorite job was being a medical courier for various hospitals. He was fiercely independent a family trait. His life was short his spirit was strong and, his sister Jody Morneault was his mother and sister. She was grateful to be his caregiver to the end. She and her husband and son Michael stayed devoted to the end. Family members: Mary Ann Cavalieri his Mother. The late John J. Piscottano, Sr. Father. Jody Morneault second mother and sister. Ronald Morneault brother-in-law. Michael Morneault Nephew. Amy Morneault-Mentz his niece. Brian Mentz Amy's husband. Connor Morneault a great Nephew. There are no calling hours and the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be given to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital.