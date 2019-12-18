East Falmouth, MA - On Sunday, December 15, 2019, John (Jack) Dennis Quinn, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Abbott) Quinn; his son, daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jana Quinn, and two grandchildren, of Sudbury, MA; his daughter, Sarah Quinn of Steamboat Springs, CO; his brothers Tom and Kevin; and many close friends, some fondly referred to as "Dinner Club." Jack was predeceased by his mother Mary (Sullivan) Quinn; father John Joseph Quinn; step-mother, Marie and his beloved golden retriever, Sam. Jack was born on May 16, 1940 in Providence, Rhode Island and raised in Cheshire, Connecticut, where he attended Cheshire Public Schools. After earning a Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Haven, he served in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade during the Vietnam War for two years. Following his discharge, he met and married the love of his life, Betty Ann, and settled down in Glastonbury, CT, where he earned an MBA at night and began a career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a Chief Buyer that spanned more than three decades. Jack and Betty learned to ski in their 40s, and owned a winter home at Okemo where they instilled a love for skiing in their family that remains to this day. After Betty and Jack retired, they traded the mountains for the ocean and moved to Cape Cod. During retirement Jack enjoyed hitting the links with friends at Quashnet Valley Golf Club, where he was a member. An avid golfer, he had a single digit handicap at his peak. He also enjoyed kayaking, woodworking, collecting Lionel trains, traveling the world with Betty, and dining at any of the countless breakfast places in Falmouth, where the staff knew him by name. Summers on the Cape were especially joyful, with a steady stream of friends and family visiting throughout. His quiet smile, Irish blue eyes, and steady presence will be greatly missed. The family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Thursday, December 19, at the Chapman Cole Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street in Falmouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20 at 10am at Saint Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth. Burial will follow at 11:30am at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Connery Ave in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack's name to the Home Base Program (homebase.org) a foundation dedicated to veterans, their families, and healing the invisible wounds of war. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com. Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth 475 Main Street (Route 28) Falmouth 02540 (508) 540-4172 Website