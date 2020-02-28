Johanna Orchard (née Warnecke), 84, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home on February 25th, 2020. Johanna grew up in Avon and was a lifelong resident. She was active in the local regional theatre during its heyday in the 1950s and 60s. That is where she met her late husband Edward Orchard and her lifelong best friend, Sal Marchese. After her theatre days, she worked full time as an Executive Secretary at Maritz Inc. until her retirement in 1998. Johanna will be dearly missed by her beloved daughter Camma Orchard of Weatogue, CT. Camma would like to thank Rose Agyapong for all the care she gave Johanna when it was needed most. Camma would also like the thank the nurses from McLean Hospice for their invaluable help and assistance. Johanna's passions included her Siamese cats, the Opera, travel, Broadway theatre, and Sundays at Tanglewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 1st, 1-3PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon CT. A time to gather with light refreshments to reflect and share stories about Johanna's life will follow immediately after at the Family Center. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Carmon Community Funeral Homes 301 Country Club Road Avon 06001 8606738610 Website