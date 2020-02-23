Joel J. Michaud passed away on February 16 ,2020, very peacefully at Suffield By the River surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous long health battle. He was 85 years of age. Joel J Michaud was born on April 6, 1934, in Fort Kent, Maine, to Parents, Edmund J Michaud, and Amanda Paradis Michaud. He graduated from Fort Kent Community High School in 1953. He began work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the year 1965 and retired many years later. He spent many decades learning and teaching new technologies. Joel J. Michaud is survived by his brothers and their wives, Merle and Reina Michaud Of Maine , Dr. Arnaud Edmund Michaud and Joan Michaud of Largo Florida; three daughters and son Louise Michaud, Lynn Michaud, Ann Marie Faris and Paul Michaud, step son and wife Ken and Cathy Card; 11 nephews, 9 nieces; Godson(Nephew) Jeffrey Cormier and wife Elise Cormier; Jamie Banning and Family. Joel was predeceased by his wife Winoah Michaud and sisters Joella Cormier, Skeet and Lolita Sinclair. A Veteran Service will be held Friday February 28, 2020 at 10 am at St. James Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his mother Amanda P. Michaud.