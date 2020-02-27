Joanne (Tarascio) Thibodeau , 77, of Rocky Hill Ct , beloved wife of Rudolph (Bobby) Thibodeau, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a long illness. Born in Hartford on July 3, 1942, she was the first daughter of Sebastian and Sadie (Bartone) Tarascio. She grew up in the South End of Hartford and graduated from Bulkeley High School. She worked at the Travelers, and the CT. State Employees Credit Union from which she retired in 1999. Joanne and Bobby were inseparable during their 58 years of marriage. They traveled the world together and especially loved their annual visits to St Maarten. Joanne very much enjoyed the excitement of casinos both locally and around the country. She claimed that she won more often than not, and always looked forward to the next visit. She spent her summers in Old Lyme at their cottage in Old Colony Beach since 1997, which became a gathering spot for the family. There was always a pot of coffee and a card game going on after a picnic or holiday, continuing a tradition that began years earlier at her parents' home with her in laws and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In fact, both coffee and cards were most likely being passed around at a large welcoming gathering upon her arrival. Another one of Joanne greatest pleasures, other than playing cards, was spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She was a member of the Young Italian American Association Ladies Auxiliary Club of Conn. and frequently supported their activities In addition to her husband, Joanne leaves her two daughters, Lori Popolizio and husband Rob of Collegeville Pa., and Lynne Czerwinski and her husband Steve of Bolton Ct, and her grandchildren Nick, Kelsey and Jack Popolizio and Alyssa and Kylee Czerwinski. She also leaves her sister, Gail Lindsay of East Hartford Ct and her sister, Debra Morelli and her husband, Joseph Morelli of Wethersfield Ct, in addition to many nieces, nephews and close friends who will miss her. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother in law, Gary Lindsay A Mass will be held at St James Church at 767 Elm St, Rocky Hill Ct on Saturday, February 29,2020 at 10:00 a.m.. An hour of remembrance will begin at 9 a.m. at the Church. A private service of interment will be at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of Flowers.