Joan B. Vinal, 89, longtime resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at LiveWell in Plantsville. She is now reunited with her beloved daughter Gale who died in 1972 and her husband, Edgar (Ted) B. Vinal Jr., who passed away in 1993. Joan was born on July 25, 1930 in New Britain, the oldest of four children born to the late Albert and Edith (Aldridge) Basney. After graduating from Plainville High School, she furthered her education at UCONN, where she met her husband. Together they shared many loving years of marriage and raised a family. Joan was a homemaker and treasured the time spent caring for her family and home. She loved to exercise and was a member of the Plainville YMCA, serving for a time on the Board of Directors. Joan also spent many years as a volunteer blood bank captain for the American Red Cross. She loved Star Trek, the Young and the Restless, and read so many books from the Plainville Library that she kept a list so she wouldn't accidentally borrow one she had already read. Joan enjoyed taking walks in Norton Park, and the August balloon festival was a favorite for the entire family. Above all, being surrounded by loved ones and watching her family grow was the most rewarding aspect of Joan's life and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Joan is survived by her brothers Ronald (wife, Delores) of Milford, CT and Alan Basney (wife, Charlotte) of Stratford, CT. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Turton of Ormond Beach, FL. She is also survived by her daughter, Kim Monroe (husband, Philip) of Abington, PA, her daughter, Alison Small, of Kennesaw, GA, and her son, Edgar B. Vinal III (wife, Susan) of Southington. And how she loved her five grandchildren: Elizabeth Peterson (husband, Jacob Lonas) of Kennesaw, GA, Blakely and Cassidy Vinal, of Southington, and Samuel and Jared Monroe, of Abington, PA. She was especially delighted to have a great-granddaughter, Lydia Lonas, of Kennesaw, GA; and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful employees of LiveWell in Plantsville for the exemplary care Joan received. A graveside service in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Monday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville has been entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan can be made to LiveWell, 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.