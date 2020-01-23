Jerzy Ostrowski, 82, of New Britain, died early Monday morning (Jan. 20, 2020) at home with family by his side. Born in Lomza, Poland, he lived a good part of his life in Elblag, Poland then was a long time resident of New Britain. A long time employee of New Britain Machine, until its closing and retired from Colt Manufacturing in West Hartford. He was a long time parishioner of Holy Cross Church. He had a passion for Soccer and Billiards and had the kind of sense of humor that lit up any room. Mr. Ostrowski is survived by his wife of 60 years, Zofia (Gawlik) Ostrowski; and three grown children: Darek Ostrowski & wife Wiola, Witek Ostrowski & wife Kasia, and Hanna Ostrowski-Gorski; eight grandchildren: Michal Ostrowski, Ryszard Pietrusinski and Nikola Pietrusinska, Kalina Switalska, Cezar Ostrowski & wife Deanna, Ola Ostrowski; Daughter-in-law Danuta Ostrowski, Robert Gorski, Michael Gorski; four great-grandchildren: Lucy Kieterling, Aiden Gorski, Ariana Gorski and Christopher Gorski; also many nieces, nephews, other loving friends and family. He was predeceased by his grandson Daniel Gorski, his parents and two brothers, Richard and Karol Ostrowski.Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St. New Britain. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday (Jan. 24) from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square New Britain 06051-2607 (860) 225-8464