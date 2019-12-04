Jerry, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home with his four children by his side on November 22, 2019. He was born June 25, 1946 in Hartford, Ct to Harold and Jean (McGuire) Messier. He was a 1964 graduate of South Windsor High School. In 1967, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Vietnam War. He then worked for many years as a Master HVAC Technician. Jerry enjoyed summers spent with his family and friends in Westbrook, Ct. where he made many lasting memories. In 1995, he moved to Florida and became owner and operator of Affordable Consignment Furniture in Jensen Beach. After closing the business he spent the majority of his time golfing with his buddies, reading, projects in the garage and caring for his dog Yaki and pet bird. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Richard and Alan and his twin grandsons Michael and Jacob Messier. He leaves behind his four children, Kimberly Messier of East Hartford, Ct; Kristy Messier of Manchester, Ct; Davis and his wife Paola Messier of Rocky Hill, Ct and Jenny Messier of Fort Pierce, FL. He leaves a brother Kimbell and his wife Carol Messier of Bolton, Ct. He leaves a niece Tracy and two nephews Richard and John. He was very proud of his grandchildren Madison, Macey, Mykah, Justin, Mila, Tessa, Ryan and Hunter. Jerry will be remembered for his quick witted humor and detailed stories. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts and laughs forever. Remembrance Mass to be announced at a later date.