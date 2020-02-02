Jeremy David Rankin Our most beloved Jeremy cast aside his earthly bonds, and ran along into the freedom and presence of Jesus, January 24, 2020, in Hartford, CT. He was kind, loving, smart, self-giving and funny. His joy was in blessing others, from his family on outward, and was also an avid Red Sox fan. In the face of his illness, he did not complain but only focused on the good at hand. A graduate of Simsbury High School, Jeremy was excelling at the University of Connecticut, aiming for law school, with deep interest in the Innocence Project. Born August 3, 1985 in Beverly, MA, Jeremy is survived by his parents, the Rev. John Clifford and Nancy Gordon Rankin of Simsbury, CT; his brother R. Chad Rankin, wife Christiane, her children, Gustavo, Alana and David, and their son Evan, of Southbridge, MA; his brother, the Rev. Stuart J. Rankin, wife Maike, and their children, Hannah, Phoebe and Noah, of Flensburg, Germany; his sister Brittney A. Rankin of Simsbury, CT; his uncle Douglas M. Rankin, wife Ann Reynolds, and their sons, Will and Ben, of West Hartford, CT; his aunts Dr. Linda A. Rankin of Knoxville, TN and Deborah L. Rankin of Portland, ME; his aunt, Barbara G. Hummel, and her daughter Kristen H. Addonizio, husband Craig, and their son James, of Minneapolis, MN; his uncle David W. Gordon, wife Jean, and their daughters Taylor, Kelsey and Megan, of McHenry, IL; Jeremy is pre-deceased by his niece Ellie V. Rankin (daughter of Chad and Christiane). The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 124 Old Farms Road, Simsbury, CT. Donations may be made in Jeremy's name to the church, and they will be directed to the Innocence Project.