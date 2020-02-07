Jenard "Jerry" M. Basil, 85, of Old Saybrook passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the UCONN John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, CT. Mr. Basil was born on July 8, 1934 in New York City to Louis J. Basile and Cecilia Roman. Mr. Basil attended the New York City public schools before moving to Bridgeport, CT. and completing his schooling at Harding High School. Shortly after, he entered into the United States Marine Corp. honorably serving 3 years active duty and 23 years reservist before retiring as Master Gunnery Sergeant. Mr. Basil also attended BEI (Bridgeport Engineering Institute) where he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a Proud Patriot who loved the American Flag but most of all he was the loving husband to his sweetheart Janice Basil. They shared a loving 57 years together enjoying trips to Pennsylvania, Vermont and Newport with their fondest memories made with a trip across the country in their RV. Jerry could often be seen walking Main Street with his loyal dog "Bailey" who will surely miss him. He was a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects around the house or for friends. Jerry is best known as a loving husband, proud father/grandfather, loyal friend and a Marine who served with pride. He shared his quick wit, storytelling, knowledge of history with many family and friends who will forever be grateful for his time and love. Mr. Basil is survived by his wife, Janice (Drake) Basil of Old Saybrook; sister, Gail Chatcavage of Seymour; sons, Mark J. Basil of Northford, Aaron L. Basil of Guilford; daughter, Dana L. Basil-Abreu of Old Saybrook; grandchildren Amanda, Brandon, Haley, Chelsea, Hannah, Nicholas, Caroline and Quinn. He is predeceased by his parents Louis J. Basile and Cecilia Roman and nephews Joe and Todd Chatcavage. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 until 6 PM at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT. 06475. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the CT Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Swan Funeral Home 1224 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook 06475 8603884106 Website