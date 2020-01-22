Jeffrey E. Huffmire, 55, of Broad Brook died on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Jeff was born April 11, 1964 in Hartford to Louis and Marjorie (Haag) Huffmire. He was a 1982 graduate of East WIndsor High School. He served on the AMR Ambulance for 37 years, retired as a Lieutenant of Broad Brook Fire Department, was a former leader with Boy Scouts of America- Troop 89 in East Windsor and a lifetime member of the Broad Brook Angling Club. He is survived by his mother Marjorie (Haag) Huffmire, his son Adam Huffmire and his friend Heather of Broad Brook, CT; his daughter, Hannah Rushlow and her friend Paul of Philadelphia; his uncle Robert Huffmire of Schenectady, NY; his aunts, Rita Roberti of Albany, NY and Lillian Zelewa of North Carolina; many cousins and his best friend and fishing pal Michael Carl. He was predeceased by his father Louis. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Johnson Memorial, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Evergreen Nursing Center and DaVita Dialysis of Enfield for their compassionate care given to Jeffrey. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner st, East Windsor, CT 06088. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am (Please meet directly at church) at St.Philips Church, 150 S. Main St, East Windsor, CT 06088. In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Jeffrey's name be sent to: Boy Scout Troop 89, 28 Abbe Road, East Windsor, CT 06088 or to the charity of ones choice. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor 06088 (860) 623-4292